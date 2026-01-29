Illinois vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Illinois Fighting Illini (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) on January 29, 2026.

Illinois vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (85.3%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Illinois-Washington spread (Illinois -12.5) or over/under (152.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Illinois vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois is 13-7-0 ATS this season.

Washington has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Washington is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 6-4 ATS record Illinois racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

The Fighting Illini have done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-1-0) than they have in home games (7-4-0).

This season, the Huskies are 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-3-0 ATS (.571).

Illinois has six wins against the spread in nine conference games this year.

Washington's Big Ten record against the spread is 7-2-0.

Illinois vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 13 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (84.6%) in those contests.

The Fighting Illini have not lost in six games this year when favored by -1205 or better on the moneyline.

Washington has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Washington has gone 1-7 in those games.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Illinois has a 92.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Illinois vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Illinois was the ninth-best team in college basketball (83.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 263rd (74.8 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Illinois was best in the nation in rebounds (39.7 per game) last year. It was 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1 per game).

At 14.9 assists per game last season, Illinois was 83rd in the country.

Illinois was 215th in the nation in turnovers per game (11.4) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5) last year.

Last year Washington posted 71.6 points per game (243rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 75.5 points per contest (283rd-ranked).

With 30.0 rebounds per game, Washington ranked 294th in the country. It allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 209th in college basketball.

Washington ranked 227th in the nation with 12.9 assists per game.

Washington committed 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

