Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-10) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second in the league scoring 32 points per game) when they try to hold off Anthony Edwards (third in the NBA with 29.4 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-19) on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Target Center. The Thunder are 6-point road favorites in the game, which tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and FDSOK. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6 225.5 -220 +184

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (58.3%)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 23 times over 48 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves have played 48 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 25 times.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under 45.8% of the time this year (22 of 48 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse at home, covering 12 times in 26 home games, and 11 times in 22 road games.

The Thunder have exceeded the total less often at home, hitting the over in 13 of 26 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 22 games (54.5%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (10-14-0). On the road, it is .458 (11-13-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over seven of 24 times at home (29.2%), and 15 of 24 on the road (62.5%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 boards.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 8.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Cason Wallace averages 7.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 3 assists and 10.4 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.2 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.4 points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Timberwolves receive 29.4 points per game from Edwards, plus 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Timberwolves are getting 10.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo provides the Timberwolves 13.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

