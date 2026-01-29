NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Which Teams Are at the Front of the Pack?

As we near February, which teams have the best chance to win the 2025-26 Stanley Cup?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL odds, here are the current Stanley Cup odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Stanley Cup Odds

Full Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner Colorado Avalanche +220 Tampa Bay Lightning +550 Carolina Hurricanes +750 Vegas Golden Knights +950 Edmonton Oilers +1000 Florida Panthers +1100 Dallas Stars +1900 Minnesota Wild +2000 Los Angeles Kings +4000 Washington Capitals +4500 Utah Mammoth +4500 Buffalo Sabres +5000 Detroit Red Wings +5500 Ottawa Senators +5500 Montreal Canadiens +5500 Toronto Maple Leafs +7000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.