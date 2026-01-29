FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Which Teams Are at the Front of the Pack?

      Austan Kas
      Austan Kas@AustanKas

      NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Which Teams Are at the Front of the Pack?

      As we near February, which teams have the best chance to win the 2025-26 Stanley Cup?

      According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL odds, here are the current Stanley Cup odds.

      Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

      Stanley Cup Odds

      Full Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner
      Colorado Avalanche
      Tampa Bay Lightning
      Carolina Hurricanes
      Vegas Golden Knights
      Edmonton Oilers
      Florida Panthers
      Dallas Stars
      Minnesota Wild
      Los Angeles Kings
      Washington Capitals
      Utah Mammoth
      Buffalo Sabres
      Detroit Red Wings
      Ottawa Senators
      Montreal Canadiens
      Toronto Maple Leafs

      The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

