Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 22
The men's college basketball schedule on Wednesday includes five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 16 Ole Miss taking on No. 13 Texas A&M at 9:00 PM ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.
There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Houston vs. Utah
- Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 7 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (89.60% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-19.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: ESPN+
South Carolina vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 5 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner: Florida (80.63% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-10.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network
TCU vs. Kansas
- Matchup: No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Winner: Kansas (65.64% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-6.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2
St. John's vs. Xavier
- Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at No. 20 St. John's Red Storm
- Projected Winner: St. John's (77.95% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-8.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss (68.54% win probability)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-3.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
