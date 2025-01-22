Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 22

The men's college basketball schedule on Wednesday includes five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 16 Ole Miss taking on No. 13 Texas A&M at 9:00 PM ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Houston vs. Utah

Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Utah Utes at No. 7 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (89.60% win probability)

Houston (89.60% win probability) Spread: Houston (-19.5)

Houston (-19.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

South Carolina vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 5 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 5 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner: Florida (80.63% win probability)

Florida (80.63% win probability) Spread: Florida (-10.5)

Florida (-10.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 23

January 23 TV Channel: SEC Network

TCU vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs

No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Winner: Kansas (65.64% win probability)

Kansas (65.64% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-6.5)

Kansas (-6.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 23

January 23 TV Channel: ESPN2

St. John's vs. Xavier

Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at No. 20 St. John's Red Storm

Xavier Musketeers at No. 20 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (77.95% win probability)

St. John's (77.95% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-8.5)

St. John's (-8.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 23

January 23 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Ole Miss (68.54% win probability)

Ole Miss (68.54% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-3.5)

Ole Miss (-3.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 23

January 23 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

