Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 18

There is one game on Sunday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 7 Houston is squaring off against Arizona State, with the opening tip at 6:30 p.m. ET. Below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for each of the important games below.

Houston vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 7 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (87.72% win probability)

Houston (87.72% win probability) Spread: Houston (-16.5)

Houston (-16.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Houston vs. Arizona State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!