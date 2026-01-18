FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 18

Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 18

There is one game on Sunday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 7 Houston is squaring off against Arizona State, with the opening tip at 6:30 p.m. ET. Below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for each of the important games below.

Houston vs. Arizona State

  • Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 7 Houston Cougars
  • Projected Winner: Houston (87.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Houston (-16.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

