Houston vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18

The Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) will try to build on a 10-game winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3 Big 12) on January 18, 2026 at Fertitta Center.

Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (87.7%)

Before making a bet on Sunday's Houston-Arizona State spread (Houston -16.5) or total (145.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Houston vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona State is 10-7-0 ATS this year.

As a 16.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Houston is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Arizona State racks up as a 16.5-point underdog.

At home last season, the Cougars sported a worse record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-3-0).

The Sun Devils' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 4-4-0 ATS on their home court and 2-2-0 on the road.

Against the spread, in conference games, Houston is 3-1-0 this season.

Arizona State has two Big 12 wins against the spread this year.

Houston vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (92.3%) in those games.

The Cougars have been a -3030 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Arizona State has won 44.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-5).

The Sun Devils have played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 96.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston is outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game with a +305 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.2 points per game (171st in college basketball) and gives up 59.3 per contest (first in college basketball).

Emanuel Sharp leads Houston, averaging 15.9 points per game (205th in the nation).

Arizona State is outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +24 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.8 points per game (101st in college basketball) and gives up 79.4 per outing (313th in college basketball).

Moe Odum leads Arizona State, averaging 16.8 points per game (141st in college basketball).

The Cougars record 33.8 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 28.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Chris Cenac Jr.'s 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 99th in college basketball action.

The Sun Devils record 30.1 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) while conceding 31.4 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Santiago Trouet paces the Sun Devils with 5.8 rebounds per game (354th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 100th in college basketball by averaging 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 78.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Sun Devils average 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (136th in college basketball), and allow 98.2 points per 100 possessions (294th in college basketball).

