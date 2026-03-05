Michigan vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Big Ten play on Thursday will see the the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (27-2, 17-1 Big Ten) visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Michigan vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (61%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Thursday's Michigan-Iowa spread (Michigan -8.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Michigan vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa has compiled a 17-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

Iowa covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Michigan covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (42.9%).

The Wolverines have a better record against the spread in home games (8-6-0) than they do on the road (4-6-0).

This year, the Hawkeyes are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Michigan's record against the spread in conference play is 8-10-0.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Iowa is 8-10-0 this year.

Michigan vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with 25 wins in the 27 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Wolverines have come away with a win 19 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -465 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa has won 14.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-6).

The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 82.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan averages 89 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (53rd in college basketball). It has a +587 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.3 points per game.

Yaxel Lendeborg's team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 369th in the country.

Iowa has a +309 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. It is putting up 75.7 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, and is giving up 65 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball.

Bennett Stirtz's 20.5 points per game leads Iowa and ranks 25th in college basketball.

The 37.4 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank eighth in the nation, and are 10.3 more than the 27.1 their opponents grab per outing.

Morez Johnson Jr. averages 7.4 rebounds per game (ranking 115th in college basketball) to lead the Wolverines.

The Hawkeyes win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 27.1 rebounds per game, 354th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.9.

Tavion Banks' 4.7 rebounds per game lead the Hawkeyes and rank 719th in the nation.

Michigan's 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 83.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank seventh in college basketball.

The Hawkeyes rank 16th in college basketball averaging 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 130th, allowing 93.2 points per 100 possessions.

