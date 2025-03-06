Colgate vs Army Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 6 seed Army Black Knights (16-14, 10-8 Patriot League) will play in the Patriot League tournament against the No. 3 seed Colgate Raiders (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) on Thursday at Cotterell Court, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Colgate vs. Army Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Arena: Cotterell Court

Colgate vs. Army Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colgate win (73.4%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Colgate (-6.5) versus Army on Thursday. The total is set at 148.5 points for this game.

Colgate vs. Army: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Colgate is 12-18-0 ATS this season.

Army has compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Colgate (2-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Army (2-4) does as the underdog (33.3%).

At home, the Raiders own a worse record against the spread (4-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-9-0).

The Black Knights have performed better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than on the road (6-8-0) this season.

Colgate has six wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Army's Patriot League record against the spread is 9-9-0.

Colgate vs. Army: Moneyline Betting Stats

Colgate has won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Raiders have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -285 or shorter on the moneyline.

Army is 7-10 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).

The Black Knights have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer without a win.

Colgate has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colgate vs. Army Head-to-Head Comparison

Colgate averages 72.0 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per outing (208th in college basketball). It has a -28 scoring differential overall.

Jeff Woodward is 312th in the nation with a team-high 14.5 points per game.

Army scores 73.8 points per game (191st in college basketball) and concedes 74.8 (265th in college basketball) for a -30 scoring differential overall.

Jalen Rucker's 17.7 points per game paces Army and ranks 79th in college basketball.

The Raiders lose the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They record 29.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 322nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.6 per outing.

Woodward leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (84th in college basketball play).

The Black Knights lose the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. They are collecting 31.5 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.8.

AJ Allenspach averages 7.2 rebounds per game (143rd in college basketball) to lead the Black Knights.

Colgate's 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 142nd in college basketball, and the 98.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 310th in college basketball.

The Black Knights rank 198th in college basketball averaging 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 262nd, allowing 96.2 points per 100 possessions.

