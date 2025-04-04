Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (38-39) are 9-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-32) at Intuit Dome on Friday, April 4, 2025. The game tips at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSSC and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 224 points.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9 224 -370 +295

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (68.1%)

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 42-32-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 77 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total 35 times out of 77 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on 43 of 77 set point totals (55.8%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (25-11-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-21-1).

The Clippers have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (45.9%) than road tilts (46.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a lower winning percentage at home (.474, 18-19-1 record) than on the road (.487, 19-19-1).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 44.7% of the time at home (17 of 38), and 66.7% of the time away (26 of 39).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 62.3% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Norman Powell is averaging 22.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.4 points, 2.9 assists and 3.5 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 25 points, 11.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 52% of his shots from the floor.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 14.8 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Klay Thompson provides the Mavericks 14.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.