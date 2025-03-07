Clippers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Clippers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and MSG

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-29) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (40-21) on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Clippers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3.5 223.5 -158 +134

Clippers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (60.5%)

Clippers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Clippers are 32-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Knicks are 28-32-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 27 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 61 chances.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 35 of 61 set point totals (57.4%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-9-0) than it has in road affairs (11-20-1).

The Clippers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (46.7%) than road tilts (40.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 14-17-1 record) than on the road (.483, 14-15-0).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have finished over less frequently at home (18 of 32, 56.2%) than away (17 of 29, 58.6%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.9 points, 2.5 assists and 12.5 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Kris Dunn averages 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor.

Amir Coffey averages 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 53% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 2 triples per contest.

The Knicks are receiving 26.1 points, 3 boards and 7.4 assists per game from Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks get 14.4 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 9.6 boards and 5.7 assists.

Per game, Mikal Bridges provides the Knicks 17.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

OG Anunoby averages 16.4 points, 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.