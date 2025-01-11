Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Clippers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Clippers (20-17) host the Charlotte Hornets (8-27) after winning three home games in a row. The Clippers are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Clippers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9.5 217.5 -405 +320

Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (78.4%)

Clippers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a matchup 21 times this season (21-15-1).

Against the spread, the Hornets are 17-16-2 this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 14 times out of 35 chances this season.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 34.3% of the time this season (12 of 35 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (12-6-0) than it has in road affairs (9-9-1).

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 18 home matchups (44.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in six of 19 games (31.6%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread away (9-7-0) than at home (8-9-2) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less frequently at home (five of 19, 26.3%) than on the road (seven of 16, 43.8%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 6 boards and 7.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 61.4% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Norman Powell is averaging 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 32.8% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 21.2 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 40.3% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 triples per contest (third in league).

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 17.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets receive 8.2 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.8 boards and 2.4 assists.

Per game, Josh Green provides the Hornets 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

