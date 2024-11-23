Cleveland Browns Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

Right now, the Cleveland Browns carry +100000 moneyline odds to win the Super Bowl.

Before you place your bet on this season at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Cleveland Browns futures insights you need to know.

Browns Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500)

Browns Stats Insights

On offense, the Browns rank 27th in the NFL with 292.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in total defense (345 yards allowed per contest).

While the Browns' defense ranks 23rd with 24.3 points allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (16.9 points per game).

Cleveland is totaling 204.3 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. The defense ranks 17th, giving up 214.4 passing yards per contest.

While the Browns' run defense ranks 24th with 130.6 rushing yards allowed per game, they've been worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (88.2 rushing yards per game).

While Cleveland's third-down defense ranks seventh with a 34.3% third-down percentage allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking worst with a 27% third-down conversion rate.

The Browns have been a bottom-five offense in terms of yards per play this year, ranking third-worst with 4.9 yards per play. On defense, they rank 26th in the NFL (6 yards per play allowed).

With eight forced turnovers (26th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (24th in NFL), Cleveland's -7 turnover margin is the fifth-worst in the league.

Browns Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+100000), the Browns are 24th in the league. They are five spots below that, 29th, according to computer rankings.

The Browns have experienced the second-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +3500 at the start of the season to +100000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Browns have a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Leaders

Jameis Winston has compiled 1,266 yards (158.3 ypg) on 107-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jerome Ford has 298 rushing yards on 61 carries with one touchdown.

Jerry Jeudy has hauled in 45 receptions for 645 yards (58.6 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jeudy's game status for Monday's Week 13 matchup against the Broncos is unknown.

David Njoku has put together a 345-yard season with two touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes on 57 targets.

Njoku's game status for Monday's Week 13 matchup against the Broncos is currently unknown.

Myles Garrett has collected 10.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 13.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Garrett's status for Monday is unknown.

Denzel Ward leads the team with one interception, while also recording 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Ward's status for Monday is unknown.

