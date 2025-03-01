Clemson vs Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Clemson Tigers (23-5, 15-2 ACC) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 7-10 ACC) after winning six straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Clemson vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (77.6%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Clemson-Virginia spread (Clemson -6.5) or over/under (132.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Clemson vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson is 18-10-0 ATS this season.

Virginia has put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Virginia covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (36.4%).

In home games, the Tigers sport a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cavaliers have a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Clemson is 13-4-0 this year.

Virginia has beaten the spread nine times in 17 ACC games.

Clemson vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has won in 18, or 85.7%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 11-1 when favored by -285 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Virginia has won six of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31.6%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer, the Cavaliers have a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Clemson has a 74% chance of pulling out a win.

Clemson vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson has a +312 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball and is giving up 66.5 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball.

Chase Hunter paces Clemson, putting up 16.7 points per game (129th in the nation).

Virginia's -34 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.2 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per outing (37th in college basketball).

Virginia's leading scorer, Isaac McKneely, ranks 336th in college basketball, scoring 14.3 points per game.

The Tigers average 32.3 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 29.8 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Ian Schieffelin is 19th in college basketball play with 9.4 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Cavaliers grab 27.3 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.4 boards per game.

Blake Buchanan is 437th in the country with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the Cavaliers.

Clemson ranks 36th in college basketball with 102.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 57th in college basketball defensively with 88 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cavaliers record 96.3 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball), while conceding 98.1 points per 100 possessions (302nd in college basketball).

