Clemson vs North Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC) will visit the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC) after losing three road games in a row.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (76.6%)

Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite over North Carolina on Monday and the over/under has been set at 144.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the game.

Clemson vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has put together a 14-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

North Carolina has compiled a 7-17-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Clemson is 9-7 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record North Carolina puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-3-0) than they have in home games (7-7-0).

The Tar Heels have performed better against the spread at home (4-7-0) than away (2-6-0) this year.

Clemson has beaten the spread nine times in 13 conference games.

North Carolina has won twice against the spread in ACC play this year.

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been victorious in 14, or 82.4%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 or shorter on the moneyline.

North Carolina has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. North Carolina has gone 1-6 in those games.

The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Clemson has a 66.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson is outscoring opponents by 10 points per game with a +241 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.3 points per game (97th in college basketball) and gives up 67.3 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Clemson's leading scorer, Chase Hunter, ranks 92nd in the nation putting up 17.5 points per game.

North Carolina puts up 80.6 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per outing (302nd in college basketball). It has a +104 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.3 points per game.

RJ Davis' 17.4 points per game leads North Carolina and ranks 96th in college basketball.

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 171st in the country, and are 2.7 more than the 29.6 their opponents grab per contest.

Ian Schieffelin averages 9.5 rebounds per game (ranking 19th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Tar Heels accumulate rank 91st in the country, 1.3 more than the 32.5 their opponents record.

Seth Trimble paces the Tar Heels with 5.4 rebounds per game (475th in college basketball).

Clemson puts up 102.2 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball), while allowing 88.9 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball).

The Tar Heels put up 100 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball), while allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions (236th in college basketball).

