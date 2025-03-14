Clemson vs Louisville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers (27-5, 18-2 ACC) will meet the No. 2 seed Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 18-2 ACC) in the ACC tournament Friday at Spectrum Center, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Clemson vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (57.3%)

Clemson vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has put together a 20-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Louisville has put together a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Clemson (16-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64%) than Louisville (5-1) does as the underdog (83.3%).

The Tigers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered eight times in 12 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Cardinals have had better results away (9-2-0) than at home (8-9-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Clemson is 15-5-0 this year.

Louisville's ACC record against the spread is 14-7-0.

Clemson vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been victorious in 21, or 87.5%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 21 of 24 games when listed as at least -115 or better on the moneyline.

Louisville has put together a 3-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Cardinals have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Clemson has a 53.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Clemson vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson has a +355 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball and is allowing 65.3 per outing to rank 24th in college basketball.

Clemson's leading scorer, Chase Hunter, ranks 174th in the nation averaging 16.2 points per game.

Louisville has a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. It is putting up 79.2 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.

Louisville's leading scorer, Chucky Hepburn, is 159th in the nation, scoring 16.4 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They collect 32.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 158th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.4 per outing.

Ian Schieffelin's 9.3 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 19th in college basketball action.

The Cardinals average 34.9 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 30.0 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

J'Vonne Hadley averages 7.3 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) to lead the Cardinals.

Clemson ranks 50th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 33rd in college basketball, allowing 87.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Cardinals' 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 54th in college basketball, and the 88.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

