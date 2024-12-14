Cincinnati vs Xavier Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Xavier Musketeers (8-2) on December 14, 2024 at Fifth Third Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (81.4%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Cincinnati-Xavier spread (Cincinnati -7.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Xavier has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Bearcats did a better job covering the spread in away games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-10-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Musketeers had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 9-9-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has been victorious in six of the seven contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bearcats have been a -319 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Xavier has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Musketeers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cincinnati has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati is outscoring opponents by 23.1 points per game with a +185 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82 points per game (60th in college basketball) and allows 58.9 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Simas Lukosius' team-leading 16.3 points per game ranks 151st in college basketball.

Xavier has a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. It is putting up 81.1 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and is giving up 66.7 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.

Zach Freemantle's team-leading 16.8 points per game rank him 123rd in college basketball.

The Bearcats win the rebound battle by 10.5 boards on average. They collect 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 55th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26 per outing.

Dillon Mitchell is 155th in college basketball play with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Bearcats.

The Musketeers average 33.4 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 28.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

Freemantle paces the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball).

Cincinnati ranks 16th in college basketball by averaging 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is sixth in college basketball, allowing 77.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Musketeers average 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (34th in college basketball), and concede 86.5 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!