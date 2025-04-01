Cincinnati vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-15) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (14-19) on April 1, 2025. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Cincinnati vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (84.7%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's Cincinnati-DePaul spread (Cincinnati -9.5) or over/under (140.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Cincinnati vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has compiled a 16-17-0 record against the spread this season.

DePaul has put together a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Cincinnati (4-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (50%) than DePaul (5-6) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (45.5%).

The Bearcats have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-6-0) than they have at home (7-10-0).

The Blue Demons' winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (9-10-0). Away, it is .417 (5-7-0).

Cincinnati vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has won in 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bearcats have been a -500 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

DePaul has won 18.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-18).

The Blue Demons have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +375 or longer in 10 chances.

Cincinnati has an implied victory probability of 83.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati averages 70.5 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per outing (26th in college basketball). It has a +159 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Cincinnati's leading scorer, Jizzle James, is 564th in college basketball scoring 12.8 points per game.

DePaul's -47 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 74.2 per outing (246th in college basketball).

DePaul's leading scorer, CJ Gunn, ranks 564th in college basketball, scoring 12.8 points per game.

The Bearcats record 31.7 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Dillon Mitchell averages 6.7 rebounds per game (ranking 209th in college basketball) to lead the Bearcats.

The Blue Demons rank 200th in the country at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.2 their opponents average.

N.J. Benson's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Blue Demons and rank 301st in the nation.

Cincinnati puts up 94.0 points per 100 possessions (221st in college basketball), while allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

The Blue Demons rank 205th in college basketball with 94.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 267th defensively with 96.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

