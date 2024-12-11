Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/20/24 Cincinnati Bengals 21 @ Cleveland Browns 14 1/7/24 Cleveland Browns 14 @ Cincinnati Bengals 31 9/10/23 Cincinnati Bengals 3 @ Cleveland Browns 24 12/11/22 Cleveland Browns 10 @ Cincinnati Bengals 23 10/31/22 Cincinnati Bengals 13 @ Cleveland Browns 32 1/9/22 Cincinnati Bengals 16 @ Cleveland Browns 21 11/7/21 Cleveland Browns 41 @ Cincinnati Bengals 16 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bengals vs. Browns Rivalry

First meeting : The Bengals and Browns first played on October 11, 1970, with the Browns winning 30-27.

: The Bengals and Browns first played on October 11, 1970, with the Browns winning 30-27. "Battle of Ohio" : This rivalry is often referred to as the "Battle of Ohio," since both teams are based in the state of Ohio.

: This rivalry is often referred to as the "Battle of Ohio," since both teams are based in the state of Ohio. All-time series : As of 2023, the Browns lead the all-time series, though the Bengals have been more successful in recent seasons.

: As of 2023, the Browns lead the all-time series, though the Bengals have been more successful in recent seasons. Paul Brown connection : The rivalry has extra significance because legendary coach Paul Brown founded both teams—he was the Browns’ original head coach and later helped establish the Bengals.

: The rivalry has extra significance because legendary coach Paul Brown founded both teams—he was the Browns’ original head coach and later helped establish the Bengals. Longest win streak : The Bengals' longest winning streak in the series was seven games, spanning from 2014 to 2017.

: The Bengals' longest winning streak in the series was seven games, spanning from 2014 to 2017. Joe Burrow's struggles against the Browns : Despite his success against other teams, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had a tough time against the Browns, with the Bengals losing five straight games to Cleveland between 2020 and 2022.

: Despite his success against other teams, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had a tough time against the Browns, with the Bengals losing five straight games to Cleveland between 2020 and 2022. 2018 shootout : In 2018, Browns QB Baker Mayfield led his team to a 35-20 victory over the Bengals, a notable performance in which he threw four touchdown passes.

: In 2018, Browns QB Baker Mayfield led his team to a 35-20 victory over the Bengals, a notable performance in which he threw four touchdown passes. Ohio pride: Both teams have passionate fan bases, and the "Battle of Ohio" games often carry significant bragging rights for the state.

The Bengals-Browns rivalry, with its roots in Ohio football history, is a long-standing battle for supremacy in the state, full of intense and closely contested matchups.

