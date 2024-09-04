Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will meet the New Orleans Saints -- whose rushing defense was ranked 22nd in the NFL last season (119.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hubbard worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Saints? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Hubbard vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.21

10.21 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.21

65.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.66

13.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 143.5 fantasy points (8.4 per game), Hubbard was 26th at his position (and 84th in the NFL).

In his best performance last year, Hubbard finished with 22.4 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Hubbard finished with 15.2 points (14 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 47 yards) in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Hubbard picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 2 yards -- in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 5 against the Detroit Lions -- Hubbard had 3.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 35 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

Against New Orleans last year, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Saints last season.

In the passing game, New Orleans allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Saints gave up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

New Orleans allowed five players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Saints gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, New Orleans allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, one player compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Saints last season.

In terms of run defense, New Orleans allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

The Saints allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last season.

