Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Running back Christian McCaffrey faces a matchup versus the 13th-ranked run defense in the league (119.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Is McCaffrey a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Bills? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

McCaffrey vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.89

80.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.59

40.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey is currently the 68th-ranked fantasy player at his position (278th overall), putting up 26.1 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, McCaffrey produced 4.8 fantasy points, carrying 11 times for 31 yards (2.8 yards per carry) with three receptions for 37 yards as a receiver.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Bills have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Buffalo has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Bills have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

