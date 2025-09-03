Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will take on the team with last year's 16th-ranked run defense, the Seattle Seahawks (120.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on McCaffrey, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Seahawks.

Thinking about playing McCaffrey this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Christian McCaffrey Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.85

70.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.19

44.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 32.8 fantasy points (8.2 per game) in 2024, McCaffrey ranked 311th in the NFL and 68th at his position.

In Week 10 last season versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCaffrey put up a season-high of 10.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 13 carries, 39 yards; 6 receptions, 68 yards.

McCaffrey accumulated 4.8 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 31 yards; 3 receptions, 37 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 12 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Against Seattle last year, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Seahawks gave up at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Seattle last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Seahawks allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Seattle allowed seven players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Seattle last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Seahawks gave up more than 100 rushing yards to only three players last season.

Against Seattle last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

Only two players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Seahawks last year.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.