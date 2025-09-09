Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave will be up against the team with last season's fifth-ranked passing defense, the San Francisco 49ers (192.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Olave a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the 49ers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Chris Olave Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.0

4.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.70

31.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave 2024 Fantasy Performance

Olave was 91st at his position, and 272nd overall, with 44.7 fantasy points (5.6 per game) last season.

In his one game this season so far, Olave had seven receptions on 13 targets, for 54 yards, and ended up with 5.4 fantasy points.

In Week 3 last year versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Olave posted a season-high 14.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown.

In his second-best performance last season, Olave picked up 10.7 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 107 yards -- in Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Olave ended up with -1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, five yards, on one target.

Olave picked up 1.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 10 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers Defensive Performance

Last season, San Francisco allowed only two quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the 49ers allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, San Francisco allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the 49ers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus San Francisco last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the 49ers last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, San Francisco allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, five players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the 49ers last season.

Against San Francisco last season, 20 players ran for at least one TD.

On the ground, the 49ers allowed just three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave?