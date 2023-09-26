Chris Godwin Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin will match up with the eighth-ranked pass defense of the New Orleans Saints (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Godwin a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Saints? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Godwin vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.96

6.96 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.72

51.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Godwin Fantasy Performance

With 16.1 fantasy points in 2023 (5.4 per game), Godwin is the 55th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 137th overall.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Godwin posted 5.2 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on five targets for 32 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not allowed someone to throw more than one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Two players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Saints this year.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

