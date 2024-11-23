Chicago Bears Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Chicago Bears are +100000 to emerge victorious in the Super Bowl as of Nov. 22.

Bears Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500)

+3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500) Odds to Win the NFC North: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

Bears Stats Insights

The Bears have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 289 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 14th in the NFL (327.7 yards allowed per game).

The Bears are averaging 19.4 points per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank seventh on defense with 18.7 points allowed per game.

Chicago ranks third-worst in passing offense (174.4 passing yards per game), but thas been slightly better on defense, ranking ninth with 197.4 passing yards allowed per contest.

Offensively, the Bears rank 22nd in the NFL with 114.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in rushing yards allowed per contest (130.3).

While Chicago ranks third-worst in the NFL in third-down percentage at 31.9%, it's been a different story defensively, ranking fourth-best (32.8% third-down conversion rate allowed).

While the Bears' defense ranks 24th with 5.9 yards per play allowed, they've been less successful on offense, ranking third-worst with 4.9 yards per play.

With 17 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (fourth in NFL), Chicago's +9 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.

Bears Betting Insights

The Bears are three spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (24th in NFL) than their computer ranking (21st).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bears have had the second-biggest change this season, dropping from +3500 at the start to +100000.

The Bears' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.1%.

Bears Leaders

Caleb Williams has thrown for 2,016 yards, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 300 yards (30.0 ypg) on 50 carries.

D'Andre Swift has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 635 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 243 yards (24.3 per game).

Swift is considered questionable for the upcoming game versus the Vikings on Sunday.

Rome Odunze leads his squad with 479 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 34 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored one touchdown.

D.J. Moore has hauled in 47 receptions totaling 460 yards, finding the end zone three times.

Gervon Dexter has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Jaylon Johnson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

