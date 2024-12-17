Chase Brown Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Running back Chase Brown has a matchup against the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the league (128.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Brown vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.91

83.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.80

23.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown has piled up 181.0 fantasy points in 2024 (12.9 per game), which ranks him 12th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 32 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Brown has totaled 57.6 fantasy points (19.2 per game) as he's rushed for 225 yards and scored two touchdowns on 51 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 111 yards on 12 grabs (14 targets) with two TDs.

Brown has generated 85.3 fantasy points (17.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 353 yards with three touchdowns on 86 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 220 yards on 26 grabs (32 targets) with two TDs.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Tennessee Titans, a matchup in which he tallied 23.3 fantasy points (25 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 16 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, running three times for 11 yards, with three receptions for 12 yards as a receiver (2.3 fantasy points).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed eight players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Browns have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

