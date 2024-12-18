FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Chargers vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16 Thursday Night Football

The NFL schedule on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Denver Broncos.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chargers vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (51.4%)

Chargers vs Broncos Point Spread

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Broncos. The Chargers are -104 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -118 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Chargers vs Broncos Over/Under

The over/under for the Chargers versus Broncos matchup on Dec. 19 has been set at 42.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Chargers vs Broncos Moneyline

The Chargers vs Broncos moneyline has the Chargers as a -152 favorite, while the Broncos are a +128 underdog on the road.

Chargers vs Broncos Betting Trends

  • Los Angeles' record against the spread is 9-4-1.
  • The Chargers are 5-1 as 3-point favorites or more.
  • Out of 14 Chargers games so far this season, five have hit the over.
  • The Broncos have beaten the spread 11 times in 14 games.
  • Denver's ATS record as 3-point underdogs or more is 4-2.
  • The Broncos have seen nine of their 14 games go over the point total.

Chargers vs Broncos Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LAC: (-152) | DEN: (+128)
  • Spread: LAC: -3 (-104) | DEN: +3 (-118)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

