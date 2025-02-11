Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 2/12/25

The league phase is complete, and we're on to the playoff round, which features eight two-leg matchups.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Tuesday's matches?

Wednesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Bayern Munich at Celtic (3 p.m. ET)

Celtic Park will be rocking Wednesday as European superpower Bayern Munich comes to town, and while Celtic will surely be shot out of a cannon to start the match, I think we'll be in for a low-scoring first half.

Defensively, Celtic have been solid in the Champions League with two big exceptions -- giving up seven goals at Dortmund and conceding four times at Aston Villa. While that's worrisome, there's some solace in the fact that both of those matches were away from home. In four UCL matches at Celtic Park, Celtic have conceded just three total goals and no more than one in any match, so they should be able to put up a fight against Bayern's star-studded attack.

In these two-leg ties, the first leg can sometimes be a bit of a feeling-each-other-out affair early on, and Bayern know they'll be colossal favorites in the second leg at home, so they might not be very attack-minded in the opening 45 minutes on Wednesday.

Add it all together and I like these -136 odds on there to be fewer than two first-half goals.

AC Milan at Feyenoord (3 p.m. ET)

In terms of attacking numbers, Reijnders is having a breakout season for AC Milan.

Through 21 starts in Serie A play, he's tallied seven goals and two assists. He had just six combined goals plus assists in 33 domestic-league starts a campaign ago. Reijnders is averaging 2.23 shots per 90 minutes and 0.96 shots on goal per 90.

In the Champions League this season, he's recorded three goals through eight starts while averaging 1.04 shots on target per 90 minutes.

Any road game at this point in the competition will be challenging. With that said, Feyenoord are one of the worst sides remaining, with their -3 goal differential from the league phase ranking next to last among the 24 teams still alive. They've allowed multiple goals in six of eight matches, including nine goals over four home fixtures.

In a friendly matchup and in the best attacking form of his career, Reijnders can put at least one shot on target on Wednesday.

