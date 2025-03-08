Cent. Conn. St. vs Fairleigh Dickinson Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (24-6, 14-2 NEC) will take the court in the NEC tournament against the No. 4 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-19, 8-8 NEC), Saturday at 2 p.m. ET live on NEC Front Row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Arena: William H. Detrick Gymnasium

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. win (85.4%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Saturday's Cent. Conn. St.-Fairleigh Dickinson spread (Cent. Conn. St. -9.5) or over/under (138.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cent. Conn. St. has compiled a 20-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson has compiled an 18-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Fairleigh Dickinson is 7-2 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Cent. Conn. St. puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 11 games when playing at home, and they've covered 12 times in 15 games when playing on the road.

The Knights have performed better against the spread away (12-6-0) than at home (6-5-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Cent. Conn. St. is 12-4-0 this season.

Against the spread in NEC games, Fairleigh Dickinson is 8-9-0 this year.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cent. Conn. St. has been victorious in 19, or 90.5%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have a mark of 7-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -500 or better on the moneyline.

Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 4-13 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.5% of those games).

The Knights have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +360 or longer in eight chances.

Cent. Conn. St. has an implied victory probability of 83.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Head-to-Head Comparison

Cent. Conn. St.'s +299 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.1 points per game (206th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Jordan Jones ranks 314th in the country with a team-leading 14.5 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a +20 scoring differential, putting up 73.7 points per game (190th in college basketball) and allowing 73.1 (215th in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson's leading scorer, Terrence Brown, ranks eighth in the nation, averaging 20.6 points per game.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Blue Devils average rank 132nd in college basketball, and are 4.2 more than the 28.6 their opponents pull down per outing.

Abdul Momoh leads the Blue Devils with 5.9 rebounds per game (339th in college basketball play).

The Knights lose the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. They collect 30.6 rebounds per game, 270th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.9.

Bismark Nsiah averages 6.2 rebounds per game (278th in college basketball) to lead the Knights.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (92nd in college basketball), and allows 85.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

The Knights score 93.9 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball), while conceding 93.1 points per 100 possessions (169th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!