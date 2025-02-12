Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA

A pair of the NBA's top scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 26.9 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (38-16) host De'Aaron Fox (13th, 24.7 PPG) and the San Antonio Spurs (23-28) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA. The Celtics are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 232.5 -330 +265

Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (80.9%)

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a game 23 times this season (23-30-1).

In the Spurs' 51 games this season, they have 24 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 25 times out of 51 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 56.9% of the time (29 out of 51 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has performed worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 26 home games, and 14 times in 28 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 26 opportunities this season (57.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 10 times in 28 opportunities (35.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a lower winning percentage at home (.462, 12-14-0 record) than on the road (.480, 12-13-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over 14 of 26 times at home (53.8%), and 15 of 25 on the road (60%).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 5.5 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.9 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists.

Derrick White averages 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.1 points, 7.1 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 11 boards and 3.6 assists for the Spurs.

The Spurs are receiving 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Fox.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4.1 boards and 8.1 assists per contest. He is draining 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Stephon Castle averages 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is draining 41.9% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Per game, Harrison Barnes provides the Spurs 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

