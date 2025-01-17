Celtics vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL

The Boston Celtics (28-12) take on the Orlando Magic (23-19) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 211.

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12.5 211 -699 +500

Celtics vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (75.9%)

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Celtics are 16-23-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 23-19-0 this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 17 times out of 42 chances this season.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under 40.5% of the time this year (17 of 42 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (9-9-1) than it has in home games (7-14-0).

The Celtics have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 21 home matchups (57.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in five of 19 games (26.3%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (14-7-0). On the road, it is .429 (9-12-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 21) than away (nine of 21) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.7 points, 5.4 assists and 9.4 boards.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 assists and 4.3 boards.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Magic Leaders

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.1 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists for the Magic.

The Magic get 8.8 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 56.2% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field.

The Magic receive 8.6 points per game from Tristan da Silva, plus 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

