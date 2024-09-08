CeeDee Lamb 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb put up 8.6 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the most popular fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.
CeeDee Lamb Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Lamb's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|268.2
|13
|1
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|219.8
|40
|2
CeeDee Lamb 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Lamb finished with 29.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 catches, 158 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|8.6
|10
|5
|61
|0
CeeDee Lamb vs. Other Cowboys Receivers
The Cowboys, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Lamb's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|CeeDee Lamb
|181
|135
|1749
|12
|31
|Jake Ferguson
|102
|71
|761
|5
|23
|Brandin Cooks
|81
|54
|657
|8
|12
|Ezekiel Elliott
|65
|51
|313
|2
|4
