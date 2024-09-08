CeeDee Lamb 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb put up 8.6 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the most popular fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

CeeDee Lamb Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lamb's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 268.2 13 1 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 219.8 40 2

CeeDee Lamb 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Lamb finished with 29.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 catches, 158 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8.6 10 5 61 0

CeeDee Lamb vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Lamb's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets CeeDee Lamb 181 135 1749 12 31 Jake Ferguson 102 71 761 5 23 Brandin Cooks 81 54 657 8 12 Ezekiel Elliott 65 51 313 2 4

