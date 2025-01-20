Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Cavaliers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: AZFamily and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-6) are favored by 8 points against the Phoenix Suns (21-20) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on AZFamily and FDSOH. The matchup's over/under is 235.5.

Cavaliers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8 235.5 -334 +270

Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 28 times this season (28-13-0).

Against the spread, the Suns are 14-26-1 this season.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times this season.

Suns games this season have hit the over 51.2% of the time (21 out of 41 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 22 games at home, and it has covered 13 times in 19 games when playing on the road.

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (63.6%) than games on the road (68.4%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (6-14-1). On the road, it is .400 (8-12-0).

Suns games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 21) than away (13 of 20) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.1 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 boards.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 70.9% from the field (second in NBA).

Caris LeVert is averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker provides the Suns 25.8 points, 4 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Suns are getting 27.4 points, 6.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

Per game, Tyus Jones gives the Suns 11.3 points, 2.5 boards and 6.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Bradley Beal averages 17.5 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Royce O'Neale averages 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

