Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSIN

A pair of hot teams square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-4) host the Indiana Pacers (21-18) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET. The Pacers are 9-point underdogs and will try to keep their 12-game win streak going against the Cavaliers, winners of 12 straight. The over/under in the matchup is 239.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9 239 -400 +315

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 26-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 18-19-2 this season.

This season, 24 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 39 chances.

Pacers games this season have hit the over on 23 of 39 set point totals (59%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (15-6-0) than it has in road games (11-5-0).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in 14 of 21 home games (66.7%), compared to 10 of 16 road games (62.5%).

Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (8-8-1) than on the road (10-11-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more often at home (11 of 17, 64.7%) than on the road (12 of 22, 54.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 19 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Donovan Mitchell averages 22.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 made treys per game (fourth in league).

Darius Garland is averaging 21 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 70.6% from the floor (third in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.6 boards and 8.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 19.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers are receiving 15 points, 7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Pacers get 10.5 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

