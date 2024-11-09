Cavaliers vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 9

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-0) are heavily favored (by 13 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (4-5) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 223.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13 -112 -108 223 -110 -110 -820 +570

Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 9-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total seven times out of nine chances this season.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 44.4% of the time (four out of nine games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in five opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in five opportunities in road games.

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (80%) than games on the road (60%).

This year, Brooklyn is 2-2-1 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-1-0 ATS (.750).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, two of five) than away (50%, two of four).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.9 points, 11.9 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley averages 17.9 points, 7.8 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 53% from the floor.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.5 points, 2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12 points, 4.5 assists and 3 boards.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 3 boards and 6.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Cameron Thomas' numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, Cameron Johnson gives the Nets 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 3.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 8.6 points, 7.6 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 10 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

