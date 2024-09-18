Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (76-75) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (71-80)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-205) | PIT: (+172)

STL: (-205) | PIT: (+172) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+102) | PIT: +1.5 (-122)

STL: -1.5 (+102) | PIT: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 13-9, 3.75 ERA vs Jake Woodford (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (13-9) to the mound, while Jake Woodford will answer the bell for the Pirates. Gray's team is 11-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team is 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Woodford's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (68.7%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Pirates moneyline has St. Louis as a -205 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +172 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Pirates are -122 to cover, and the Cardinals are +102.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cardinals-Pirates on Sept. 18, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 32 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when favored by -205 or more this year.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 67 of 146 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 70-76-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 33 of the 83 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (39.8%).

Pittsburgh has played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, and lost each game.

The Pirates have played in 148 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-75-3).

The Pirates have a 79-69-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (138) this season while batting .270 with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .431.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .737. He has a slash line of .270/.336/.402 this season.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 37th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Donovan has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 145 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.317/.391.

Masyn Winn leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Winn has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a .345 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .280.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads his team with 136 hits. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .235 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .274 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/22/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/3/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/13/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

