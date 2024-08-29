Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 2:13 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Cardinals vs Padres Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (66-67) vs. San Diego Padres (76-59)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | SD: (-102)

STL: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-194) | SD: -1.5 (+160)

STL: +1.5 (-194) | SD: -1.5 (+160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 11-9, 4.07 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 11-7, 3.14 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Sonny Gray (11-9, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Michael King (11-7, 3.14 ERA). Gray and his team have a record of 9-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team has won 57.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-8). The Padres have a 14-11-0 ATS record in King's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have a 6-3 record in King's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.9%)

Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Padres reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-116) and San Diego as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Cardinals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Padres are +160 to cover, while the Cardinals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Padres contest on August 29 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 28, or 46.7%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 25-28 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 128 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 61-67-0 in 128 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 28 of the 49 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

San Diego is 18-16 (winning 52.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Padres have played in 133 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-59-2).

The Padres are 67-66-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (126) this season while batting .279 with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .458.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Burleson has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Brendan Donovan is hitting .263 with 27 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 50th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .758. He has a slash line of .286/.335/.424 this season.

Winn brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles and three walks.

Nolan Arenado has 14 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .382 on-base percentage to pace the Padres. He's batting .285 while slugging .468.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 31st in slugging.

Manny Machado has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .273. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 34th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jackson Merrill has totaled 134 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Luis Arraez's .386 slugging percentage paces his team.

Cardinals vs Padres Head to Head

8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.