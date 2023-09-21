Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

Odds updated as of 11:34 AM

In MLB action on Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-85)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-110) | STL: (-106)

MIL: (-110) | STL: (-106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184)

MIL: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley (Brewers) - 8-4, 3.38 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 7-12, 4.84 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Wade Miley (8-4) against the Cardinals and Mikolas (7-12). Miley and his team are 11-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Miley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Cardinals have a 13-18-0 ATS record in Mikolas' 31 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 4-9 in Mikolas' 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.7%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Cardinals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-110) and St. Louis as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +152 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -184.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals, on September 21, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 49, or 59.8%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 49 of 82 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 151 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 77-74-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 32-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

St. Louis has a 31-39 record (winning 44.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-72-5).

The Cardinals have put together a 70-80-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .436. He has a .272 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 73rd in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (143) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 16th, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Contreras takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI.

Carlos Santana is batting .231 with a .410 slugging percentage and 76 RBI this year.

Willy Adames has been key for Milwaukee with 112 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 26 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks while batting .269. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players, he is 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 51st in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .363 on-base percentage while slugging .449. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .269.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Lars Nootbaar has 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 67 walks while batting .268.

Willson Contreras' 113 hits lead his team.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Head to Head

9/20/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/17/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

