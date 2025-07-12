Cardinals vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Cardinals vs Braves Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (50-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-52)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSSO

Cardinals vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-118) | ATL: (-100)

STL: (-118) | ATL: (-100) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-196) | ATL: -1.5 (+162)

STL: +1.5 (-196) | ATL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cardinals vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-9, 4.79 ERA vs TBA (Braves)

The Cardinals will look to Erick Fedde (3-9), while the Braves' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Fedde and his team are 8-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fedde's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.1%)

Cardinals vs Braves Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -100 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Braves are +162 to cover, while the Cardinals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Braves Over/Under

Cardinals versus Braves, on July 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 22 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 19-12 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 91 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 50-41-0 in 91 games with a line this season.

The Braves are 4-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Atlanta has gone 3-10 (23.1%).

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-50-6).

The Braves have gone 38-50-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .296 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 111th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.343/.430.

Contreras has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Lars Nootbaar has been key for St. Louis with 75 hits, an OBP of .334 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Nootbaar brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated a team-high OBP (.368), while leading the Braves in hits (92). He's batting .267 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Austin Riley leads his team with a .440 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average is 50th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 63 walks while batting .236.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .221 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Cardinals vs Braves Head to Head

4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/7/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/6/2023: 11-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!