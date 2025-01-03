Capitals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Rangers Game Info

Washington Capitals (25-10-3) vs. New York Rangers (17-19-1)

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ABC

Capitals vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-170) Rangers (+140) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (59.8%)

Capitals vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +146.

Capitals vs Rangers Over/Under

Capitals versus Rangers on January 4 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Capitals vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Rangers, Washington is the favorite at -170, and New York is +140 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!