NHL
Capitals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the New York Rangers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Rangers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (25-10-3) vs. New York Rangers (17-19-1)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ABC
Capitals vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-170)
|Rangers (+140)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (59.8%)
Capitals vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +146.
Capitals vs Rangers Over/Under
- Capitals versus Rangers on January 4 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Capitals vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Rangers, Washington is the favorite at -170, and New York is +140 playing on the road.