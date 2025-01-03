FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Rangers Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (25-10-3) vs. New York Rangers (17-19-1)
  • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ABC

Capitals vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-170)Rangers (+140)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (59.8%)

Capitals vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +146.

Capitals vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Rangers on January 4 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Capitals vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Rangers, Washington is the favorite at -170, and New York is +140 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup