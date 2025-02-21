FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Penguins Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (36-11-8) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-25-9)
  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ABC

Capitals vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-170)Penguins (+140)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (64.5%)

Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Capitals. The Penguins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +152.

Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Penguins on February 22, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Capitals, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +140, and Washington is -170 playing on the road.

