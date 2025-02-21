Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Capitals vs Penguins Game Info

Washington Capitals (36-11-8) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-25-9)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC

Capitals vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-170) Penguins (+140) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (64.5%)

Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Capitals. The Penguins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +152.

Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Penguins on February 22, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Capitals, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +140, and Washington is -170 playing on the road.

