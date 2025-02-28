NHL
Capitals vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
On Saturday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Capitals vs Lightning Game Info
- Washington Capitals (38-13-8) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (34-20-4)
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-126)
|Lightning (+105)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (50.6%)
Capitals vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Capitals are +184 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -230.
Capitals vs Lightning Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Lightning matchup on March 1, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Capitals vs Lightning Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +105 underdog on the road.