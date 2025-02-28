FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Lightning Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (38-13-8) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (34-20-4)
  • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-126)Lightning (+105)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (50.6%)

Capitals vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Capitals are +184 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -230.

Capitals vs Lightning Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Lightning matchup on March 1, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Capitals vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Washington is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +105 underdog on the road.

