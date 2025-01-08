NHL
Capitals vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Canucks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (26-10-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-12-9)
- Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-170)
|Canucks (+140)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (67%)
Capitals vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -180 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +146.
Capitals vs Canucks Over/Under
- Capitals versus Canucks, on January 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Capitals vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Canucks moneyline has Washington as a -170 favorite, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog on the road.