Capitals vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Canucks Game Info

Washington Capitals (26-10-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-12-9)

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-170) Canucks (+140) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (67%)

Capitals vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -180 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +146.

Capitals vs Canucks Over/Under

Capitals versus Canucks, on January 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Capitals vs Canucks Moneyline

The Capitals vs Canucks moneyline has Washington as a -170 favorite, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!