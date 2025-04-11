Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Washington Capitals (50-19-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (36-33-9)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ABC

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-140) Blue Jackets (+116) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (54.7%)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +172 to cover the spread, with the Blue Jackets being -215.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Capitals versus Blue Jackets matchup on April 12 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

