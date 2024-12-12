NHL
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Washington Capitals (19-6-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-13-3)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-164)
|Blue Jackets (+136)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (57.1%)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Capitals. The Blue Jackets are -180 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +146.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup on December 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -164 favorite on the road.