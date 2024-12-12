FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (19-6-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-13-3)
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-164)Blue Jackets (+136)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (57.1%)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Capitals. The Blue Jackets are -180 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +146.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup on December 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Columbus is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -164 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup