Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Washington Capitals (19-6-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-13-3)

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-164) Blue Jackets (+136) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (57.1%)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Capitals. The Blue Jackets are -180 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +146.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup on December 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Columbus is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -164 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!