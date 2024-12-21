NHL
Canucks vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Ottawa Senators.
Canucks vs Senators Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (16-10-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-13-2)
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-142)
|Senators (+118)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (60.8%)
Canucks vs Senators Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are +180 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -225.
Canucks vs Senators Over/Under
- The over/under for Canucks-Senators on December 21 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Canucks vs Senators Moneyline
- Vancouver is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +118 underdog on the road.