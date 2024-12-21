FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Canucks vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Canucks vs Senators Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (16-10-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-13-2)
  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-142)Senators (+118)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (60.8%)

Canucks vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are +180 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -225.

Canucks vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Canucks-Senators on December 21 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Canucks vs Senators Moneyline

  • Vancouver is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +118 underdog on the road.

