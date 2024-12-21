Canucks vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Senators Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (16-10-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-13-2)

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-142) Senators (+118) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (60.8%)

Canucks vs Senators Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are +180 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -225.

Canucks vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for Canucks-Senators on December 21 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Canucks vs Senators Moneyline

Vancouver is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +118 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!