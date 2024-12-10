Canucks vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the St. Louis Blues.

Canucks vs Blues Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (14-8-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-13-2)

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-178) Blues (+146) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (63.2%)

Canucks vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +138.

Canucks vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for the Canucks versus Blues game on December 10 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Blues Moneyline

The Canucks vs Blues moneyline has Vancouver as a -178 favorite, while St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the road.

