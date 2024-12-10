FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canucks vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Data Skrive
Canucks vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canucks vs Blues Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (14-8-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-13-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-178)Blues (+146)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (63.2%)

Canucks vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +138.

Canucks vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canucks versus Blues game on December 10 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Blues Moneyline

  • The Canucks vs Blues moneyline has Vancouver as a -178 favorite, while St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the road.

