NHL

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (30-24-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-37-9)
  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-240)Blackhawks (+195)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (53.4%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are +106 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -130.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Canucks-Blackhawks on March 15 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Canucks vs Blackhawks moneyline has Vancouver as a -240 favorite, while Chicago is a +195 underdog on the road.

