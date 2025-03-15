Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Saturday.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (30-24-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-37-9)

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-240) Blackhawks (+195) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (53.4%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are +106 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -130.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for Canucks-Blackhawks on March 15 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Canucks vs Blackhawks moneyline has Vancouver as a -240 favorite, while Chicago is a +195 underdog on the road.

