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NHL

Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN

Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-134)Sabres (+112)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (50.3%)

Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Montreal, the favorite, is +168.

Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Sabres on May 12, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Canadiens vs. Sabres reveal Montreal as the favorite (-134) and Buffalo as the underdog (+112) on the road.

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