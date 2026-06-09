Canadian Open Golf Odds for 2026: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

With the US Open coming up next week, the PGA Tour heads north to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open this week.

Who are the favorites to win this week?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

RBC Canadian Open Golf Odds

Full Canadian Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Tommy Fleetwood +1200 Matt Fitzpatrick +1300 Sam Burns +1500 Collin Morikawa +2200 Kristoffer Reitan +2200 Wyndham Clark +2200 Justin Rose +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

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