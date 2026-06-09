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Golf

Canadian Open Golf Odds for 2026: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Canadian Open Golf Odds for 2026: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

With the US Open coming up next week, the PGA Tour heads north to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open this week.

Who are the favorites to win this week?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

RBC Canadian Open Golf Odds

Full Canadian Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Tommy Fleetwood+1200
Matt Fitzpatrick+1300
Sam Burns+1500
Collin Morikawa+2200
Kristoffer Reitan+2200
Wyndham Clark+2200
Justin Rose+2700

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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