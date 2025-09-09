Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will be up against the team with last season's 20th-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Rams (223.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Ridley for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Ridley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Calvin Ridley Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.87

49.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Ridley picked up 135.2 fantasy points (8.0 per game) -- 25th at his position, 94th in the league.

Ridley picked up 2.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 27 yards receiving, on four catches (eight targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last year -- Week 2 versus the New York Jets -- Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Ridley put up 20.4 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: five receptions, 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Ridley accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Ridley accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on eight targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Last year, Los Angeles allowed just three quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Rams allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Rams allowed five players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Rams allowed a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Rams allowed only three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

Just two players rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Rams last year.

Want more data and analysis on Calvin Ridley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.